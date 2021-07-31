Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Mark Reynolds feeling the pressure at Dundee United

By Press Association
July 31, 2021, 3:20 pm
Mark Reynolds knows the pressure is on (Jeff Holmes/PA)
Defender Mark Reynolds admits the pressure will ramp up on Dundee United this term after getting some leeway in their first season back in the top flight.

United finished ninth as they returned to the Scottish Premiership following a four-year absence and manager Micky Mellon often stressed his team were developing as top-flight players.

There is a new man in charge in the shape of former academy coach Tam Courts and the only new player to make the first team so far is Charlie Mulgrew, while Marc McNulty has moved on.

But Reynolds feels expectation levels will rise among the United support ahead of Sunday’s league opener at Aberdeen.

“There’s always pressure there but the pressure increases,” the former Motherwell and Dons player said.

“I think you get allowances made as the new boys coming in, that you are getting used to life in the Premiership.

“A lot was made last season of boys who hadn’t played there before, it was a new level for them.

“We now have a year’s experience of that. We have had a chance to see what it’s all about, a chance to get to grips with it, and we are the better for it.

“So there’s loads of pressure on us. We put a lot of pressure on ourselves internally as a club. We want to go and do well, and we need to start that on Sunday.”

