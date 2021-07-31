Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Jack Ross: Mindset as important as fitness as Hibs balance different challenges

By Press Association
July 31, 2021, 3:22 pm
Jack Ross and his players will need to balance different challenges (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Jack Ross and his players will need to balance different challenges (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Hibernian head coach Jack Ross believes mentality will be as important as fitness as his side prepare for the challenge of balancing domestic and European duties.

Hibs set up a Europa Conference League qualifying first leg clash with Croatian side Rijeka next week after beating Santa Coloma in Andorra on Thursday to progress 5-1 on aggregate.

They open their cinch Premiership campaign against Motherwell at Fir Park on Sunday and Ross knows they will have to improve on their 2-1 midweek win.

“We face a step up over the next couple of weeks, in the league games as well,” he said.

“Motherwell will provide a sterner test and everything is geared up for that game on Sunday. After that it becomes about Europe again.

“That’s a new experience for us, a quick turnaround in games and having to produce a good performance, then another good performance and another good performance. We are going to have to do that. The players are excited about it.

“The players are honest enough to know they will have to bring all-round better aspects of their game to win on Sunday. But we are more than capable of doing that.

“Good players are physically strong enough to deal with that challenge, it’s just making sure, mindset-wise, they maintain that strength.”

