Sport

Patrick Vieira set to appoint Osian Roberts as Crystal Palace assistant

By Press Association
July 31, 2021, 3:36 pm
Osian Roberts is set to be appointed Patrick Vieira’s assistant manager at Crystal Palace (Joe Giddens/PA)
Former Wales assistant manager Osian Roberts is set to be appointed as Patrick Vieira’s number two at Crystal Palace, the PA news agency understands.

The Welshman announced earlier in July he had resigned from his role as technical director at Morocco after two years at the helm.

Roberts had previously been a long-serving member of staff at the Football Association of Wales, where he oversaw the training programme on which Vieira completed his coaching badges, but he will now continue his journey in the Premier League.

After various roles within the governing body, Roberts was made assistant to national team boss Chris Coleman in 2015 and played a key part in the country’s run to the Euro 2016 semi-finals.

When Coleman departed a year later, Roberts remained in post but saw his hopes of earning the main job dashed by Ryan Giggs’ appointment.

He would later become technical director of the Morocco national team in August 2019 before he confirmed his departure from the role on Tuesday.

Roberts said on Twitter: “I can confirm that I have resigned from the Morocco national football team.

“I have had a fantastic two years working in a truly beautiful country with some remarkable and passionate people and I am sure Morocco will continue to grow and progress in the football world over the next few years.

“I would like to thank you all for opening your hearts to me and a part of me will always be Moroccan.”

Vieira has already brought in Kristian Wilson, who he worked with at New York City and Nice, as first-team coach, while Said Aigoun joined Palace from Paris St Germain as development coach.

With Dean Kiely already in place as goalkeeping coach at Selhurst Park, the addition of Roberts will complete the Eagles’ coaching line-up.

Palace Under-23 manager Shaun Derry and youth-team boss Paddy McCarthy had supported Vieira during his first few weeks at the club.

