Aston Villa agree deal with Bayer Leverkusen for Leon Bailey

Aston Villa have agreed a deal to sign Jamaica winger Leon Bailey.

Villa announced on Saturday that a move had been put in place for the 23-year-old Bayer Leverkusen man, subject to a medical and personal terms being agreed.

Bailey has spent four seasons with Leverkusen, making over 100 appearances after his move from Genk.

He earned a place in the Bundesliga team of the season in 2018 and will head to Villa Park with 10 caps for his country to his name.