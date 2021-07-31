Sport Aston Villa agree deal with Bayer Leverkusen for Leon Bailey By Press Association July 31, 2021, 4:02 pm Bayer Leverkusen’s Leon Bailey, right, is heading to Aston Villa (PA) Aston Villa have agreed a deal to sign Jamaica winger Leon Bailey. Villa announced on Saturday that a move had been put in place for the 23-year-old Bayer Leverkusen man, subject to a medical and personal terms being agreed. Bailey has spent four seasons with Leverkusen, making over 100 appearances after his move from Genk. He earned a place in the Bundesliga team of the season in 2018 and will head to Villa Park with 10 caps for his country to his name. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Football rumours: Manchester United about to pounce on Ruben Neves Football rumours: Decision imminent on Jack Grealish’s future Manchester United agree deal to sign Raphael Varane from Real Madrid Football rumours: Juventus looking to offload Aaron Ramsey