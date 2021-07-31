Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Hamilton hit back from 4-0 down to draw 4-4 with Raith Rovers in Championship

By Press Association
July 31, 2021, 5:08 pm
Raith and Hamilton produced a thriller in the cinch Championship (Ian Rutherford/PA)
Hamilton hit back from 4-0 down to draw a cinch Championship thriller at Raith Rovers 4-4.

The visitors, who finished bottom of the Premiership last season, produced a stunning comeback in the final 25 minutes at Stark’s Park.

Rovers took the lead in the 13th minute when referee Nick Walsh spotted a handball and Lewis Vaughan beat goalkeeper Ryan Fulton from the spot.

It was 2-0 in the 25th minute when fellow forward Dario Zanatta finished off a quick breakaway move by the home side.

Rovers were 3-0 ahead seven minutes into the second half when recent signing Aidan Connolly beat Fulton with a low shot, then Vaughan powered clear before coolly chipping a fourth in the 65th minute.

Accies’ comeback started three minutes later when Kieran MacDonald headed in a cross from substitute Andrew Ryan, before Ryan himself made it 4-2 10 minutes later with a powerful angled drive.

MacDonald set up an exciting finish with seven minutes remaining when he turned in a low cross to make it 4-3, before Shaun Want capped the comeback with the equaliser two minutes into added time.

