Scott Tiffoney fires Partick Thistle to winning start in cinch Championship

By Press Association
July 31, 2021, 5:08 pm
Partick Thistle came from behind to beat Queen of the South (Jeff Holmes/PA)
Scott Tiffoney clinched a 3-2 victory for Partick Thistle over Queen of the South at Firhill in an entertaining first match of the season.

Willie Gibson gave the visitors the lead after 10 minutes with a shot from the edge of the box, but Brian Graham’s swift double turned the cinch Championship match on its head.

His first came after he met a Zak Rudden cross with a powerful header before he reacted quickly to turn in a Ciaran McKenna header that was pushed onto the post.

Queens, who had manager Allan Johnston sent to the stands after Thistle’s equaliser, saw an effort ruled out for offside before the break.

The hosts also had a goal chalked off for offside early in the second half and saw their lead wiped out 16 minutes from time, when Ruari Paton headed in from a corner.

However, a low drive from substitute Tiffoney with five minutes to play got the Jags off to a winning start.

