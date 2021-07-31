Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Sunday, August 1st 2021 Show Links
Sport

Another golden day for Team GB at Tokyo 2020 – Saturday’s sporting social

By Press Association
July 31, 2021, 6:16 pm
Great Britain celebrated more success in the pool on Saturday (Adam Davy/PA)
Great Britain celebrated more success in the pool on Saturday (Adam Davy/PA)

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from July 31.

Olympics

Another golden morning for Team GB.

Dina Asher-Smith was shown support.

Usain Bolt celebrated Jamaica’s 1-2-3 in the women’s 100m final.

More praise from the PM.

Crystal Palace celebrated local lad Alex Yee’s journey to Olympic gold.

Kye Whyte was still basking in Team GB’s BMX success.

Helen Glover returned home.

Andy Murray was loving the mixed events.

David De Gea celebrated Spanish success in Tokyo.

Have the BBC found their new Doctor Who?

Leah Williamson and Lucy Bronze hoped for more with Team GB.

Elina Svitolina celebrated broze in the women’s singles tennis.

Football

Ben White trained for the first time with Arsenal.

Cricket

Kevin Pietersen advocated a radical approach for red-ball cricket.

Formula One

Lando Norris was set for action in Hungary.

Romain Grosjean found an ironic ad behind his avenue.

Mick Schumacher was OK after a big crash in FP3.

Tennis

Emma Raducanu trained hard.

MMA

Conor McGregor continued to live the high life.

Khabib Nurmagomedov spent time with Mike Tyson.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]