Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Sunday, August 1st 2021 Show Links
Sport

Former Leeds and England defender Terry Cooper dies aged 77

By Press Association
July 31, 2021, 9:28 pm
Former Leeds defender Terry Cooper has died at the age of 77 (PA)
Former Leeds defender Terry Cooper has died at the age of 77 (PA)

Former Leeds defender Terry Cooper has died at the age of 77.

The left-back, who won 20 caps for England, played 351 times for the club between 1964 and 1975, scoring 11 times.

One of those was the winning goal in the 1968 League Cup final against Arsenal and played a key part in the club’s First Division title the following season.

A Leeds statement on their website read: “Leeds United are devastated to learn of the passing of Terry Cooper at the age of 77.

“A club legend, Cooper amassed 351 appearances for the Whites, scoring 11 goals, during Leeds’ most successful era to date.

“The thoughts of everyone at Leeds United are with Terry’s family and friends at this difficult time. Rest in peace, Terry.”

Cooper made his Three Lions debut in 1970 and was the first choice left-back at the World Cup in the same year.

He later went on to manage Bristol Rovers, Bristol City, Exeter (twice) and Birmingham.

Exeter tweeted: “Exeter City is deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Terry Cooper at the age of 77. Terry managed the Grecians to the Fourth Division championship in 1990. Our thoughts are with Terry’s friends and family.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal