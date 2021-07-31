Former Leeds and England defender Terry Cooper dies aged 77

Former Leeds defender Terry Cooper has died at the age of 77.

The left-back, who won 20 caps for England, played 351 times for the club between 1964 and 1975, scoring 11 times.

One of those was the winning goal in the 1968 League Cup final against Arsenal and played a key part in the club’s First Division title the following season.

Leeds United is devastated to learn of the passing of Terry Cooper. Our thoughts are with Terry’s family and friends at this difficult time — Leeds United (@LUFC) July 31, 2021

A Leeds statement on their website read: “Leeds United are devastated to learn of the passing of Terry Cooper at the age of 77.

“A club legend, Cooper amassed 351 appearances for the Whites, scoring 11 goals, during Leeds’ most successful era to date.

“The thoughts of everyone at Leeds United are with Terry’s family and friends at this difficult time. Rest in peace, Terry.”

🏆 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐫 𝐀 𝐋𝐞𝐠𝐞𝐧𝐝Terry wrote his name into the club's history books, when his strike in the 1968 League Cup Final helped #LUFC lift its first major trophy pic.twitter.com/nfDZywwm4n — Leeds United (@LUFC) July 31, 2021

Cooper made his Three Lions debut in 1970 and was the first choice left-back at the World Cup in the same year.

He later went on to manage Bristol Rovers, Bristol City, Exeter (twice) and Birmingham.

Exeter tweeted: “Exeter City is deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Terry Cooper at the age of 77. Terry managed the Grecians to the Fourth Division championship in 1990. Our thoughts are with Terry’s friends and family.”