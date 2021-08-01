Sport Tottenham record-breaker Alfie Devine signs first professional deal By Press Association August 1, 2021, 10:01 am Tottenham teenager Alfie Devine, right, has signed his first professional contract (Martin Rickett/PA) Tottenham have handed midfielder Alfie Devine his first professional deal on his 17th birthday. Devine became Tottenham’s youngest-ever player and scorer in January when he stepped off the bench to net in their 5-0 FA Cup win at Marine. Tottenham said on their official website: “We are delighted to announce that Alfie Devine has signed his first professional contract with the club. ✍️ We are delighted to announce that Alfie Devine has signed his first professional contract with the Club.The young midfielder, who celebrates his 17th birthday today, has signed a contract that will run until 2024. 🙌— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) August 1, 2021 “The young midfielder, who celebrates his 17th birthday today, has signed a contract that will run until 2024.” Devine joined Tottenham’s academy from Wigan in the summer of 2020 and his debut against Marine in the FA Cup third round last season is his only senior appearance for the Premier League club. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Son Heung-min commits future to Tottenham Nuno Espirito Santo told to count on having striker Harry Kane at Tottenham Japhet Tanganga sees a bright future for Tottenham under Nuno Espirito Santo Harry Kane yet to speak to new Tottenham boss Nuno as he focuses on England