Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Monday, August 2nd 2021 Show Links
Sport

St Mirren boss Jim Goodwin backing Eamonn Brophy to have ‘very good season’

By Press Association
August 1, 2021, 10:31 am
Eamonn Brophy has been tipped to shine for St Mirren (Jeff Holmes/PA)
Eamonn Brophy has been tipped to shine for St Mirren (Jeff Holmes/PA)

St Mirren boss Jim Goodwin has tipped summer arrival Eamonn Brophy to shine this season.

The 25-year-old former Kilmarnock frontman opened his account for the Buddies against Dundee at Dens Park on Saturday in a pulsating game that ended 2-2.

Brophy combined well with strike partner Curtis Main to drill the ball past Dark Blues keeper Adam Legzdins with just four minutes on the clock.

Now, Goodwin is hoping that goal will be the first of many for the forward in this campaign.

He said: “Main and Brophy complement each other really well. You saw that from the first goal.

“Eamonn knows why he is here and what he’s paid to do. I won’t be putting him under any extra pressure.

“He’s a natural goalscorer and you don’t need to tell him to take a shot, which I like.

“That finish wasn’t an easy one – it’s a difficult chance and he’s produced a great strike on his weaker left foot.

“It was an unstoppable strike and he will have a very good season. I have no doubt about that.”

After that early Brophy goal, Dundee drew level when St Mirren skipper Joe Shaughnessy headed into his own net.

The Buddies took the lead once more when Jamie McGrath scored a hotly-disputed penalty after home striker Jason Cummings was judged by referee Craig Napier to have brought down Jay Henderson.

However, the Paisley men were pegged back again as Cummings added the finishing touch to a sweeping move, with Dundee hanging on to secure a share of the spoils despite being reduced to 10 men in the 69th minute after Max Anderson was shown a straight red card.

Dark Blues boss James McPake was keen to accentuate the positives of salvaging a draw against the odds, especially as several of his players were unable to train during the build-up to the game as they had to self-isolate because of a Covid case at the club.

However, the manager, who was booked along with assistant Dave Mackay by referee Napier during the fiery contest, could not resist criticising the officials.

McPake said: “I don’t want the talking points to be a penalty and a red card as I had 14 players who to a man were outstanding.

“Five of them haven’t trained properly all week so for them to go out and play against a good side who have a good manager and show resilience is great.

“It’s only two defeats in 18 games for us and we want to continue that.

“Let’s not make it the referee show as I don’t think he deserves it.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal