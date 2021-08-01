Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Tom Daley knits in the stands during women’s Olympic diving final

By Press Association
August 1, 2021, 11:20 am
Tom Daley knits in the stands (Joe Giddens/PA)
Tom Daley knits in the stands (Joe Giddens/PA)

Tom Daley caught the attention of the cameras at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre as he knitted his way through the women’s three metres springboard diving final.

Pictures showed Daley sat in his Team GB kit while working with some brightly coloured yarn on Sunday.

Great Britain’s Tom Daley knits in the stands during the Women’s 3m Springboard Final at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre on the ninth day of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Japan. Picture date: Sunday August 1, 2021
(Joe Giddens/PA)

“Nothing to see here – just @TomDaley1994 having a knit at the diving,” tweeted Team GB.

“Just confirming his National Treasure status in my eyes,” tweeted journalist Rosanna Lockwood.

After winning gold in the synchronised 10 metres platform earlier in the week, the four-time Olympian proved he is a man of many talents by knitting a pouch to keep his gold medal safe.

Daley has a longstanding love of knitting and crocheting, and shows off his creations on a dedicated Instagram page with 100,000 followers.

Shi Tingmao of China secured the gold medal in Sunday’s three-metre springboard final, finishing ahead of compatriot Wang Han.

Daley, meanwhile, will go for a second gold medal when he dives in the individual 10m platform competition later in the week.

