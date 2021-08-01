Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Callum Davidson happy with the impact made by St Johnstone’s forwards in opener

By Press Association
August 1, 2021, 2:53 pm
Chris Kane got some game time in Dingwall (Jeff Holmes/PA)
St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson hopes an opening day run-out for four forwards will boost his strike options for their European return.

Saints warmed up for their Europa League qualifier against Galatasaray in Istanbul on Thursday with a goalless draw with Ross County in Dingwall.

Ali McCann missed the chance to claim three cinch Premiership points when he blasted a penalty over the bar.

Saints lacked a cutting edge as they adjust to life without Guy Melamed but Davidson feels his forward players will benefit from their first competitive match of the season.

Davidson started with Michael O’Halloran and Callum Hendry, back from his loan spell at Aberdeen, while Stevie May and Chris Kane replaced them 76 minutes in.

Davidson said: “Stevie May only trained on Friday and Kano has missed the first three weeks of pre-season.

“I thought Callum Hendry and Mikey O’Halloran did really well. The two of them were probably just a wee bit short on fitness.

“It was the right time for them to come on and make an impact and I thought they did that.”

County boss Malky Mackay was proud of his players for claiming a point following a difficult pre-season which saw the club shut down for 10 days due to a Covid outbreak, which ended their hopes of Premier Sports Cup progress.

And there had been a further blow for the Dingwall side on Friday when they lost one of Mackay’s summer signings, on-loan Southampton defender Jake Vokins, to injury.

“We also had to contend with Jake, in the last minute of training, innocuously making a pass, feeling something in his foot and suffering a stress fracture in his fifth metatarsal which will keep him out for 10 weeks,” said Mackay, who has brought in five players after 15 departed in the summer.

“Jake had settled in well but he was absolutely gutted. He’ll be operated on down in Southampton on Monday.

“We should have players by the end of the week.”

