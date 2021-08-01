Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Huddersfield beat Sheffield Wednesday in a shoot-out to reach cup second round

By Press Association
August 1, 2021, 3:21 pm
Lee Nicholls was the hero for Huddersfield in the shoot-out (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Huddersfield beat Sheffield Wednesday 4-2 in a penalty shoot-out to progress to the second round of the Carabao Cup after the game finished goalless in normal time.

The first chance of the game fell to Huddersfield’s Scott High in the 12th minute when his shot from the edge of the area forced a fine save from Bailey Peacock-Farrell.

Lewis O’Brien had another chance for the visitors after dispossessing Dennis Adeniran, firing a low shot which was well saved by Peacock-Farrell to his left.

A 20-yard shot from Adeniran was comfortably saved by Lee Nicholls.

Huddersfield threatened again when Levi Colwill’s header went just wide and a Danny Ward header was comfortably saved by Peacock-Farrell.

At the other end, a low shot from Callum Paterson was straight at Nicholls.

As the visitors continued to threaten, a chip from Duane Holmes went over the bar, Ward’s deflected shot hit the side-netting and Peacock-Farrell saved an effort from Holmes.

When Sorba Thomas found himself through on goal, Barry Bannan raced back to make a vital challenge.

In stoppage time, Huddersfield substitute Jordan Rhodes’ goal-bound header was cleared by Sam Hutchinson and the former Owls striker also headed wide.

Nicholls was the hero for Huddersfield in the shoot-out, saving spot-kicks from Massimo Luongo and Liam Palmer.

