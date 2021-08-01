Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Sport

Max Whitlock’s mother says gold-medal winning gymnast is ‘my champion’

By Press Association
August 1, 2021, 6:25 pm Updated: August 1, 2021, 7:15 pm
Great Britain’s Max Whitlock celebrates with his gold medal after winning the men’s pommel horse final in Tokyo (Mike Egerton/PA)
The mother of gymnast Max Whitlock has described him as “my champion” after she watched him become one of Britain’s most successful Olympians.

Madeleine Whitlock said it was “really emotional” to watch as the 28-year-old secured gold in the men’s pommel horse competition on Sunday – the sixth Olympic medal of his career.

His family jumped for joy as they watched his victory on TV in the UK, which left them feeling “so proud”.

Ms Whitlock told the BBC: “You can’t put it into words. It was just really emotional to watch, but so proud and so happy for him.”

She described how the family “all screamed” after he made the landing on his gold medal-winning routine.

She said her son’s achievement was “amazing” after his preparations for Japan were disrupted by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“He’s my champion,” she said, adding: “You cannot put into words how I feel about him and I just want to give him a hug and just tell him that we’re just so proud of him.”

Whitlock’s wife Leah captured the family’s celebrations in video clips she shared on Twitter, adding in a tweet: “We are so unbelievably proud of you @maxwhitlock1

“You did the most amazing routine going up first and under so much pressure and you went for it. Just amazing.

“We can’t wait to see you! We love you so much!!”

Whitlock, from Hertfordshire, simply tweeted “OMG!!!!” and shared a photo of his celebrations with coach Scott Hann, adding in another tweet: “Couldn’t of done it without you!!”

He also received messages of congratulations from the younger members of his family: niece Elsie and nephew Brook.

“Well done, we’re so proud of you Max,” said Elsie, with Brook adding: “We’re so proud of you, can’t wait to see you.”

Whitlock’s two-year-old daughter Willow added: “See you soon… well done Dad.”

