More golden glory for Team GB at Tokyo 2020 – Sunday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from August 1.

Olympics

Great Britain celebrated more success in Tokyo.

Record breakers. Most ever swimming medals for #TeamGB in an Olympics games. pic.twitter.com/CutIRBDW0C — Team GB (@TeamGB) August 1, 2021

It’s some feeling securing an Olympic medal 🤩🥉absolutely over the moon to get myself on that podium but I’m not stopping yet 👊🏼– Next stop Semi-Final against Netherlands 🇳🇱 Friday 6th 06.00am UK time. –Thanks again for all your support, it’s so touching ❤️🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🇬🇧#teamgb🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/Srg60SOiGE — Lauren Price (@LLPrice94) August 1, 2021

Duncan Scott’s name will go down in history as the first British athlete to win 4 medals at a single Olympic Games! No one can take that away from him 🥇🥈🥈🥈 Absolutely phenomenal! SLAM DUNK!#teamgb #tokyo2020 #swimming #historymaker pic.twitter.com/J60xlYPLiZ — Aimee Willmott (@aimee_willmott) August 1, 2021

The best to ever do it! Take a bow @maxwhitlock1 🔥🔥 — James Haskell (@jameshaskell) August 1, 2021

Frazer Clarke defended himself following his controversial victory over Mourad Aliev.

Can’t believe I’m having to write this tweet … the way that bout ended was out of my hands .. it was a competitive fight for me one round each going into the last … but I will not be called a cheater or anything of the sort I was in there doing my job — Frazer Clarke (@BigFrazeBoxer) August 1, 2021

Former champion Justin Rose was looking forward to seeing how this year’s Olympic title was settled.

Up early watching the @OlympicGolf This is going to be a fantastic finish… 🥇🥈🏅#golf #olympics — Justin ROSE (@JustinRose99) August 1, 2021

Which ended with Xander Schauffele claiming gold.

This medal is for my country and my family, especially my dad!🥇🇺🇸 Proud and honored to bring the gold back to the USA! #Olympics #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/w2gMIWqur3 — Xander Schauffele (@XSchauffele) August 1, 2021

Tom Daley kept himself busy.

Nothing to see here – just @TomDaley1994 having a knit at the diving 🧶#TeamGB pic.twitter.com/TzDETYW28a — Team GB (@TeamGB) August 1, 2021

Richarlison celebrated Rebeca Andrade’s historic gymnastics gold for Brazil.

Rebeca!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! 🥇🥇🥇🥇🥇🥇🥇🥇🥇🥇🥇🥇🥇🥇🥇🥇🥇🥇🥇🥇🥇🥇🥇🥇🥇🥇🥇🥇🥇🥇🥇🥇🥇🥇🥇🥇🥇🥇🥇🥇🇧🇷🇧🇷🇧🇷🇧🇷🇧🇷🇧🇷🇧🇷🇧🇷🇧🇷🇧🇷🇧🇷🇧🇷🇧🇷🇧🇷🇧🇷🇧🇷🇧🇷🇧🇷🇧🇷🇧🇷🇧🇷🇧🇷🇧🇷🇧🇷🇧🇷🇧🇷🇧🇷🇧🇷🇧🇷🇧🇷🇧🇷🇧🇷🇧🇷🇧🇷🇧🇷🇧🇷🇧🇷🇧🇷🇧🇷🇧🇷🇧🇷🇧🇷🇧🇷🇧🇷🇧🇷🇧🇷🇧🇷 — Richarlison Andrade (@richarlison97) August 1, 2021

Honrando a família Andrade!!! 😎❤️❤️❤️❤️🥇🇧🇷 — Richarlison Andrade (@richarlison97) August 1, 2021

Football

Happy birthdays!

Happy Birthday, @jamosfoundation! 🥳 👤 98 appearances❌ 28 clean sheets🏆 Player of the Season 1990/91 What a goalkeeper! 🧤 pic.twitter.com/Wy2f3vtgTr — Watford Football Club (@WatfordFC) August 1, 2021

Our 𝗳𝗶𝗿𝘀𝘁-𝗲𝘃𝗲𝗿 player to score at a World Cup turns 58 today! 🍾 Happy birthday, Mark Wright! 🎂#DCFC pic.twitter.com/QDLBl6mIxB — Derby County (@dcfcofficial) August 1, 2021

Tottenham youngster Alfie Devine had double reason to celebrate.

Wishing you a very Happy Birthday, Alfie! 🎉 pic.twitter.com/uMdSi1rA9G — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) August 1, 2021

✍️ We are delighted to announce that Alfie Devine has signed his first professional contract with the Club. The young midfielder, who celebrates his 17th birthday today, has signed a contract that will run until 2024. 🙌 — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) August 1, 2021

Barcelona reunion?

Tennis

Katie Boulter celebrated her 25th birthday in the sun.

Cricket

Fond memories for KP.

MMA

Conor McGregor was not interested in keeping a low profile.

A Hollywood tour bus pulled up outside my villa the other day lol! #Awesome #USA #Proper pic.twitter.com/yFlZU117LR — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) August 1, 2021

Beefsteak at Catch L.A pic.twitter.com/weedNZ9MIN — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) August 1, 2021

Formula One

Alpine celebrated a long-awaited Formula One victory.

THIS is team spirit ❤️🤍💙 This win is a testament to the hard work of all at Enstone, Viry, and the wider Alpine unit.#HungarianGP pic.twitter.com/WlrZA1lkQ9 — Alpine F1 Team (@AlpineF1Team) August 1, 2021

Fernando Alonso was named as the driver of the day.

Max Verstappen rued another week of bad luck.

Disappointing to have two races in a row so much bad luck. I tried to make the best of it, but with our damaged car it was a very difficult race. We will bounce back after the summer break ⚔️ Thank you for your support, great to see the Orange Army out there again 🔸 #HungarianGP pic.twitter.com/7eS8nDxh6U — Max Verstappen (@Max33Verstappen) August 1, 2021

Charles Leclerc also felt luck was not on his side in Hungary.

Luck hasn't been on our side for the first half of the season and it definitely wasn't today. Huge shame as it was a big opportunity. pic.twitter.com/EV4bSZ6fiy — Charles Leclerc (@Charles_Leclerc) August 1, 2021

Williams celebrated a double points weekend.

WE'VE DONE IT!!!! WILLIAMS HAVE SCORED DOUBLE POINTS AT THE HUNGARORING!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/Y6nXALdDZu — Williams Racing (@WilliamsRacing) August 1, 2021

And driver George Russell was emotional after the performance.

It’s been an emotional day… 😭😂 Seriously though, this was about more than just the result. It may not seem like much on the surface, but so much work went into it. Through all the tough moments and near-misses, we never stopped believing. Proud of this team. Every day. https://t.co/tLftDS5F54 — George Russell (@GeorgeRussell63) August 1, 2021

YESSS!!! Double points!!! So, so happy for every single member of this team. 2.5 years of incredibly hard work and we’re getting our reward. COMEEE ONNN @WilliamsRacing!!! — George Russell (@GeorgeRussell63) August 1, 2021

Nicholas Latifi also basked in the points performance.