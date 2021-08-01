Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Monday, August 2nd 2021 Show Links
Sport

More golden glory for Team GB at Tokyo 2020 – Sunday’s sporting social

By Press Association
August 1, 2021, 6:45 pm
Charlotte Worthington won gold in the women’s BMX freestyle (Mike Egerton/PA)
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from August 1.

Olympics

Great Britain celebrated more success in Tokyo.

Frazer Clarke defended himself following his controversial victory over Mourad Aliev.

Former champion Justin Rose was looking forward to seeing how this year’s Olympic title was settled.

Which ended with Xander Schauffele claiming gold.

Tom Daley kept himself busy.

Richarlison celebrated Rebeca Andrade’s historic gymnastics gold for Brazil.

Football

Happy birthdays!

Tottenham youngster Alfie Devine had double reason to celebrate.

Barcelona reunion?

Tennis

Katie Boulter celebrated her 25th birthday in the sun.

Cricket

Fond memories for KP.

MMA

Conor McGregor was not interested in keeping a low profile.

Formula One

Alpine celebrated a long-awaited Formula One victory.

Fernando Alonso was named as the driver of the day.

Max Verstappen rued another week of bad luck.

Charles Leclerc also felt luck was not on his side in Hungary.

Williams celebrated a double points weekend.

And driver George Russell was emotional after the performance.

Nicholas Latifi also basked in the points performance.

