Tuesday, August 3rd 2021 Show Links
Sport

Football rumours: City to drop Harry Kane pursuit if Jack Grealish signs

By Press Association
August 2, 2021, 7:29 am
Harry Kane and Jack Grealish (Mike Egerton/PA)
What the papers say

Manchester City will reportedly give up on the possibility of signing Harry Kane if England team-mate Jack Grealish ends up at Manchester City. The Premier League champions have been silent since reports emerged on Friday that they had made a £100million offer for the Aston Villa playmaker and captain, 25, with the Manchester Evening News claiming the move’s success would see them abandon their efforts to sign Tottenham striker Kane.

Everton boss Rafael Benitez’s plans for the coming campaign apparently do not include Colombia playmaker James Rodriguez. The Liverpool Echo reports the 30-year-old has been told he is free to find a new home, with Rodriguez Everton’s highest earner since arriving on a free transfer from Real Madrid in September.

Wolverhampton Wanderers’ Adama Traore in profile on the pitch
Adama Troare may be heading for a reunion with his former boss at Wolves (Peter Powell/PA)

Former Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo is said to be keen to reunite with Adama Traore at Tottenham. The West Midlands team are yet to receive an offer for the Spain winger, 25, but the Birmingham Mail says they are willing to let him leave for the right price. Spurs may face competition for his signature from Liverpool, Chelsea and Leeds.

RB Leipzig’s Ademola Lookman could help strengthen Patrick Vieira’s Crystal Palace squad. The Sun reports the side want to bring the 23-year-old English winger to Selhurst Park on a season-long loan, though he is also being monitored by Burnley and Watford following last season’s spell at Fulham.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Lautaro Martinez: Arsenal have fallen behind Atletico Madrid in the race for Inter Milan’s Argentina striker, 23, according to Italian outlet Tuttosport.

Cristian Romero: talkSPORT says Atalanta have accepted Tottenham’s £43m bid for the 23-year-old Argentina defender and will soon announce the signing. Romero is currently loan from Juventus, but Atalanta could activate an option to buy before selling Romero on at a profit, reports the Metro.

