Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Tuesday, August 3rd 2021 Show Links
Sport

Defender Adam Webster signs new five-year deal at Brighton

By Press Association
August 2, 2021, 10:23 am
Adam Webster has signed a new contract at Brighton (Mike Hewitt/PA)
Adam Webster has signed a new contract at Brighton (Mike Hewitt/PA)

Brighton defender Adam Webster has signed a new five-year contract, the Premier League club have announced.

The 26-year-old centre-back has been a key part of Graham Potter’s side, making 60 Premier League appearances since moving from Bristol City in a £20million deal two years ago.

The news is a boost for the Seagulls following the £50million sale of Ben White to Arsenal.

“I am absolutely over the moon to sign a new deal,” Webster told the club’s website. “As soon as I heard there was the potential for me to sign a new contract I was thrilled and I am pleased to get it done. Now I can focus on the new season.

“The club have shown a lot of faith in me to bring me here in the first place, to reward me with a new contract is amazing and I can’t wait for the next five years.”

Webster began his career with Portsmouth and has also played for Ipswich.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]