Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Tuesday, August 3rd 2021 Show Links
Sport

Emily Campbell secures Great Britain’s first women’s Olympic weightlifting medal

By Press Association
August 2, 2021, 2:05 pm Updated: August 2, 2021, 2:14 pm
Emily Campbell won gold for Team GB (Martin Rickett/PA)
Emily Campbell won gold for Team GB (Martin Rickett/PA)

Emily Campbell landed the first women’s Olympic weightlifting medal for Great Britain with silver in the +87kg category in Tokyo.

Campbell went into the clean and jerk section of the competition in fourth place but successive lifts of 156kg and 161kg sealed her historic place on the podium.

China’s Li Wenwen twice broke the Olympic record as she took gold and Sarah Robles of the US had to settle for bronze.

Laurel Hubbard, the first openly transgender athlete to compete in the Olympic Games, was eliminated after the snatch section of the competition after failing to register a lift.

The 27-year-old Campbell took bronze at the 2018 Commonwealth Games but announced her move into medal contention when she won this year’s European Championships in Moscow.

And she was able to head into the competition somewhat under the radar given the media circus surrounding Hubbard, whom Campbell always maintained fully deserved her place in the competition.

But while Hubbard came up short with her first three lifts, Campbell moved into contention with a lift of 122kg in snatch, placing her behind Li, Robles and South Korea’s Seon Mi-Lee.

A fail by Lee on her final attempt gave Campbell her chance, which she seized by lifting 156. When Robles was denied on 157kg, Campbell improved her colour once more by lifting 161kg.

As well as being Britain’s first female weightlifting medallist, Campbell is also the first Briton to win a medal in the sport since 1984.

Hubbard did not take questions in the mixed zone following her elimination, but she read a statement.

She said: “I know that from a sporting perspective I haven’t really hit the standards that I put upon myself and perhaps the standards that my country has expected of me.

“But one of the things for which I am profoundly grateful is that the supporters in New Zealand have given me so much and have been beyond astonishing.

“I’d like to thank the New Zealand Olympic Committee, they have supported me through what have been quite difficult times.

“I know that my participation at these Games has not been entirely without controversy but they have been just so wonderful and I’m so grateful to them.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]