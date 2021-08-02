Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Sport

Stewart Downing calls on time on career at age of 37

By Press Association
August 2, 2021, 3:42 pm
Stewart Downing has announced his retirement from football at the age of 37 (Richard Sellers/PA)
Stewart Downing has announced his retirement from football at the age of 37 (Richard Sellers/PA)

Stewart Downing has announced his retirement from football at the age of 37.

The winger has brought to an end a 20-year professional career that saw him make more than 700 club appearances and play 35 times for England, where he was a part of the squads for the 2006 World Cup and 2012 European Championship.

Downing most recently spent a two-year spell with Championship club Blackburn, before leaving Ewood Park at the end of June when his contract expired.

Reflecting on his career, Downing said in a post on Twitter: “After some time to relax and reflect with my family over the summer, I have decided the time has come to retire.

“I would like to thank all the football clubs I played for and all of the fantastic fans and staff. I would like to thank all of the great managers I played for.

“As a kid, I could only have dreamed of playing for the clubs I played for and getting to share a pitch with some of the players I shared a pitch with. I played with and against some unbelievable players over the years.

“I look back at the 35 times I played for England with immense pride and I made some incredible memories that will last a lifetime.

“I feel very lucky and unfortunate to have had the career I had.”

Middlesbrough v Hull City – Sky Bet Championship – Riverside Stadium
Stewart Downing made 404 appearances in two separate spells at hometown club Middlesbrough (Richard Sellers/PA)

Downing began his career at Middlesbrough in 2001 and went on to feature more than 200 times during his first spell at the Riverside Stadium.

He left for Aston Villa following Middlesbrough’s relegation from the Premier League in 2009, before joining Liverpool in 2011.

A further two-year spell with West Ham followed from 2013, before he completed a return to Middlesbrough where he helped the club win promotion back to the top flight in 2016.

He would go on to feature a further 170 times for the Teesside club, before his final move to Blackburn in 2019.

