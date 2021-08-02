Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Tuesday, August 3rd 2021 Show Links
Sport

Malky Mackay believes Harry Clarke is the ‘perfect fit’ for Ross County

By Press Association
August 2, 2021, 4:42 pm
Harry Clarke in action for Oldham (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Harry Clarke in action for Oldham (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Ross County boss Malky Mackay has described Harry Clarke as the “perfect fit” for his club after signing the Arsenal defender on loan.

The versatile 20-year-old England youth international made 35 appearances for Sky Bet League Two side Oldham on loan last season.

Mackay told County’s website: “Harry is a player that I have tracked and watched for some time having seen a lot of youth football during my time with the Scottish FA.

“He is a player with talent and ability but more so he has a tremendous attitude and one that I think is a perfect fit for our club.

“I would also like to thank Arsenal FC for giving us this opportunity to further develop Harry, and the way in which the loan deal was conducted over the last few weeks.”

