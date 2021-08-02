Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Tuesday, August 3rd 2021 Show Links
Sport

Shootout star Maddie Hinch ready to do battle with Holland again

By Press Association
August 2, 2021, 4:58 pm
Maddie Hinch came to Great Britain’s rescue again (Scott Heavey/PA)
Maddie Hinch came to Great Britain’s rescue again (Scott Heavey/PA)

Maddie Hinch suspects her shootout heroics five years ago may still be preying on Holland’s minds after another standout performance kept Great Britain’s hopes of retaining their women’s Olympic hockey title alive.

The Dutch were unable to find a way past Hinch in an epic Rio 2016 final which went to penalties and Britain were once again grateful for their star goalkeeper after a 2-2 draw against Spain on a hot and sticky night in Tokyo.

Hinch kept her cool in this quarter-final, saving every penalty attempt while successful efforts from Hannah Martin and Sarah Jones secured a 2-0 victory for Britain, setting up a mouthwatering showdown against Holland on Wednesday.

Britain are a much-changed outfit since their success in Brazil – only Hinch and five others who were part of that triumph have made the trip to Japan – and Holland hold an edge after prevailing 1-0 in their group stage meeting.

But as she reflected on the last high-profile showdown between the teams, Hinch said: “It’s just an advantage (to us) that it’s still in the back of the minds of the Dutch, I’m sure they’ll say it’s not but it still probably is a little bit.

“The best bit is we gave them a bit of a scare in the group stages and I think that is also pretty helpful.

“It’s going to be tough and we’re going to have to look at why we didn’t get a result there, what we need to do better because they’re going to be better, they’ll have learned a lot from that game.

“You know what, we’re in the mix. We’re just going to go out there and give it our all. We’ve got people in the group that know how to do it.”

Martin put Britain ahead on Monday night with a superb solo goal, jinking past two defenders and then nutmegging Spain goalkeeper Maria Ruiz, but Belen Iglesias equalised towards the end of the first half.

Grace Balsdon lofted into the top corner after the break but the defending champions were once again pegged back as they were unable to clear their lines from a loose ball, allowing Berta Bonastre to lift over Hinch.

Hinch, though, saved from Clara Ycart, Begona Garcia and Georgina Oliva in the shootout to put Britain in the ascendancy. An accidental contact on Beatriz Perez allowed the Spaniard a retake but she missed again.

“I don’t feel invincible, definitely not,” Hinch added. “I just enjoy them. As a goalkeeper it’s a pretty unforgiving position so you might as well enjoy these moments you have, put it all out there and have no regrets.

“I’m quite relaxed – of course I’m a little nervous, I think nerves are a good thing, but I don’t feel like I have anything to lose, I’m not trying to prove anything, I’m just trying to do my job.

“As a keeper I think you shouldn’t fear them, it’s just a chance for you to do your part.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal