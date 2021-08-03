Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Another Olympic medal for Jack Laugher with bronze in springboard final

By Press Association
August 3, 2021, 8:32 am Updated: August 3, 2021, 9:08 am
Jack Laugher won bronze in Tokyo (Martin Rickett/PA)
Jack Laugher bagged the third Olympic medal of his diving career with bronze in the men’s 3m springboard final at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre.

The 26-year-old from Harrogate won gold and silver at Rio 2016 and he completed the set here, claiming a place on the podium as Xie Siyi took top spot, with Chinese compatriot Wang Zongyuan finishing runner-up.

It was a consistent display from Laugher, who did not drop below 81 points in his six dives with a best of 96.9 from his forward four and a half somersaults tuck.

Fellow Briton James Heatly qualified in fourth place but was unable to recover from a disappointing first dive in the 12-strong final and finished ninth.

