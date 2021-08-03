MK Dons captain Dean Lewington to take reins while club seek new boss

Skipper Dean Lewington will take interim charge of first-team affairs at MK Dons as the club search for a replacement for manager Russell Martin, the League One outfit have announced.

Martin left Stadium MK at the weekend to take over at Sky Bet Championship Swansea after the Welsh side met a buy-out clause in his contract.

With Martin’s coaching team of Luke Williams, Dean Thornton and Matt Gill joining him at the Liberty Stadium, sporting director Liam Sweeting has confirmed that 37-year-old defender Lewington has been asked to step into the breach ahead of Saturday’s curtain-raiser at Bolton.

The club posted on Twitter: “Liam Sweeting has confirmed that Dean Lewington will take interim care of #MKDons while the club searches for a new manager.”

Former Wimbledon trainee Lewington has made more than 800 appearances for the club since joining in July 2004.