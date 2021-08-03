Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Tuesday, August 3rd 2021 Show Links
Sport

Jason and Laura Kenny’s Olympic medal hauls in numbers

By Press Association
August 3, 2021, 11:22 am Updated: August 3, 2021, 11:47 am
Laura and Jason Kenny have won 13 Olympic medals between them (David Davies/PA)
Jason and Laura Kenny added to their Olympic medal hauls with silver in their opening events in Tokyo.

Laura Kenny and team-mates Katie Archibald, Neah Evans and Josie Knight won silver in the women’s team pursuit, following gold in both London and Rio, before her husband did likewise with Jack Carlin and Ryan Owens in the men’s sprint.

That was enough to take Jason out on his own as Britain’s most successful Olympian, while Laura holds the same accolade among British women.

Britain’s most decorated male Olympians
Britain’s most decorated male Olympians (PA graphic)

13 – combined Olympic medals for the couple.

8 – Jason has six gold and two silver. Sir Chris Hoy is the only other Briton with six golds, accompanied by a single silver, while Sir Bradley Wiggins’ eight medals include five gold, one silver and two bronze.

5 – Laura has four golds, the most of any British woman, and now a silver to leave her one behind Charlotte Dujardin’s record of six total medals.

2 – events remaining in Tokyo for Kenny to match or surpass Dujardin – the omnium and madison – and for Jason to move clear of Wiggins’ eight medals. He will ride in the individual sprint and the keirin.

4:06.748 – Britain set a new world record in the women’s heats, only for Germany to twice beat that mark in the remainder of the competition as they won the final in 4mins 04.242secs.

1 – it was the first time Laura had not won gold in any Olympic event.

Britain’s most successful female Olympians
Britain’s most successful female Olympians (PA graphic)

4 – Jason now has medals at four straight Olympics – gold and silver at Beijing 2008, two golds at London 2012, three at Rio 2016 and Tuesday’s silver. Laura added to her double gold in both London and Rio.

3 – years until the next Olympics in Paris, when Laura will be 32 years old and Jason 36.

