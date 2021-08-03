Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking News An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background, denoting a Breaking News story. Speech Bubble An icon of a solid speech bubble. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Japan striker Yoshinori Muto leaves Newcastle by mutual consent

By Press Association
August 3, 2021, 1:26 pm
Japan international striker Yoshinori Muto has left Newcastle by mutual consent (Nick Potts/PA)
Japan international Yoshinori Muto has left Newcastle after his contract was torn up by mutual consent with a year remaining.

The Magpies have confirmed that the 29-year-old striker, who has been linked with a return to his native country with Vissel Kobe reportedly monitoring his situation, has severed his ties with the club.

A statement on Newcastle’s website read: “Japan international forward Yoshinori Muto has left Newcastle United by mutual consent. The club and player have come to an agreement on the final year of his contract.

“Everybody at Newcastle United thanks him for his efforts at St James’ Park and wishes him well for the future.”

Muto, who was signed from German club Mainz by Rafael Benitez for £9.5million during the summer of 2018, made 10 starts and a further 18 appearances from the bench in all competitions, scoring two goals, the first of them in the Premier League at Manchester United.

However, he spent last season on loan at Spanish side Eibar and, with current head coach Steve Bruce attempting to free up funds in an attempt to strengthen his squad, he has found himself surplus to requirements on Tyneside.

