Dean Lewington takes interim charge of MK Dons after Russell Martin exit

MK Dons sporting director Liam Sweeting has told the club’s players they are in good hands after captain Dean Lewington was put in interim charge.

Sweeting has confirmed the 37-year-old will take up the reins as the Dons search for a new manager following the departure of Russell Martin and his staff to Swansea.

He told a press conference: “Dean Lewington has really stepped up here in the way he’s handled himself and the way he spoke to the group on Monday, after I had spoken to them.

“He’s made it clear that he’s a player and he wants to play, but what he is is a leader and an extremely good person that this group look up to. For him to step up and lead this group in the interim puts us in really safe hands.”

Martin left Stadium MK at the weekend to take over at Sky Bet Championship Swansea after the Welsh side met a buy-out clause in his contract, and Lewington will oversee preparations for Saturday’s League One opener at Bolton.

Sweeting said: “I get a disappointed and angry vibe from the team that we have to use as fuel to go into the start of the season. We hope that they have an extra bit of motivation to prove to everyone, including those who are maybe writing us off now, that we are still here and still functioning.

“Ultimately, their careers are not defined by Russell Martin just as mine isn’t. They joined MK Dons first and foremost and I would hope they would be professional and we will look forward to who comes in together.”