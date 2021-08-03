Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Wednesday, August 4th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Sutton’s opening two home fixtures moved following pitch delay

By Press Association
August 3, 2021, 4:01 pm
Work to lay a new grass pitch at Gander Green Lane has been delayed by bad weather (John Walton/PA)
Sutton’s first two home games in Sky Bet League Two have been amended following a delay in the installation of a new grass pitch, the EFL has announced.

Bad weather has hampered the process of replacing the artificial surface at the National League champions’ Gander Green Lane home and as a result, their fixture against Salford on Saturday, August 14 has been reversed and will instead take place at the Peninsula Stadium.

In addition, Hartlepool’s scheduled visit three days later will now be played on Tuesday, September 14.

EFL chief executive Trevor Birch said: “Whilst undertaking the necessary changes to comply with EFL regulations, the club have experienced some unexpected challenges, and as such the League, with the support of Salford and Hartlepool, has agreed to assist in respect of their fixture schedule.

“The club will be a great addition to the EFL, looking to build on an impressive campaign last time out and we look forward to seeing them host Sky Bet EFL fixtures at Gander Green Lane in the near future.”

Sutton, who will now host Salford on Tuesday, February 8, open their league campaign with a trip to Forest Green on Saturday.

