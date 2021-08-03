Sport Brighton charged by FA with breaches of rules on intermediaries By Press Association August 3, 2021, 5:06 pm Brighton have been charged by the Football Association with several breaches of intermediary regulations (Glyn Kirk/PA) Brighton have been charged by the Football Association with several breaches of intermediary regulations. The breaches are of Regulation A3 of the FA’s regulations on working with intermediaries. They are alleged to have taken place between January 2015 and January 2018. Brighton have until August 17 to respond. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Tottenham record-breaker Alfie Devine signs first professional deal Arsenal sign Brighton defender Ben White in reported £50m deal A season-by-season look at Manchester United’s spending since last title triumph Judge rules against Manchester City over fair play regulations