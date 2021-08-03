Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Sport

Matthew Waite inspires Yorkshire to victory over Warwickshire

By Press Association
August 3, 2021, 7:25 pm
Matthew Waite hit an unbeaten 42 from just 16 balls and took two new-ball wickets as Yorkshire secured a 39-run Royal London One Day Cup win over Warwickshire (Richard Sellers/PA)
Matthew Waite hit an unbeaten 42 from just 16 deliveries and took two new-ball wickets as Yorkshire secured a 39-run Royal London Cup triumph over Warwickshire at York.

The home side had slipped to nought for two after four balls before recovering to 320 for seven, as Waite struck the majority of an impressive 32 from the final over of the innings.

Gary Ballance, George Hill and Jonny Tattersall also made half-centuries, before the visitors were unable to reach the total, being bowled out for 281 inside 48 overs.

An unbroken stand of 54 between Aron Nijjar and Shane Snater led Essex to a two-wicket victory over Gloucestershire at Bristol.

Snater took four for 48 to restrict the home side to 204 all out after they lost the toss, with half-centuries from Jack Taylor and George Scott.

Tom Westley’s 71 set up the chase and, after he departed, Nijjar and Snater saw Essex home.

Needing two to win off the final delivery from Jared Warner, Snater cut a short ball past backward point for four.

Middlesex’s inexperienced bowling attack just about held their nerve to secure a six-run win over Lancashire at Emirates Old Trafford.

The visitors had to withstand a late assault from Danny Lamb, who hit 33 from 21 balls after Rob Jones’ 72, but 20-year-old leg-spinner Luke Hollman’s four for 56 ensured the Red Rose failed to reel in their victory target of 258.

In the first innings, Sam Robson compiled 76 from 81 balls as Middlesex were dismissed for 257 all out in the final over.

Glamorgan produced a brilliant bowling display en route to a five-wicket success over Surrey at Cardiff.

Andrew Salter led the way with career-best List A figures of three for 37 to help dismiss Surrey, who won the toss, for 132 inside 45 overs.

Hamish Rutherford struck 58 and despite a late collapse, the Welsh side eased home with 139 balls unused.

