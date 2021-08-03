Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Wednesday, August 4th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Tom McEwen’s sister on Olympic medals: ‘It’s what dreams are made of’

By Press Association
August 3, 2021, 7:55 pm
Event rider Tom McEwen arrives back at London Heathrow Airport (Steve Parsons/PA)
Double Olympic medal winner Tom McEwen’s family went “far more crazy” than he did following his eventing success in Japan, according to his sister.

Ella McEwen, 27, watched early stages of her older brother’s bid for glory over the weekend with friends at her home in London, complete with blow-up horse costumes, cocktails and “loads of cheering”.

It was a different story on Monday as she took in the denouement alongside her parents and some family friends in an atmosphere she described as “tense” but “amazing”.

Ella McEwen and her parents cheer on Tom
Ella McEwen, left, with her parents, Bobby and Ali McEwen, and family friend Lucy Sangster, right (Ella McEwen)

But the celebrations truly began when it became clear McEwen had secured himself an individual medal.

“Because he’s so calm and together, Tom, and even after he went clear and he’d won an medal he was very calm, whereas at home we were all going far more crazy than he was,” Ms McEwen, an account manager, told PA.

“But it was just surreal – it’s kind of what you think dreams are made and he went and did it, and did us all proud.”

In the end her brother, who was greeted by a welcome party as he arrived back at Heathrow Airport on Tuesday evening, won silver in the individual tournament aboard Toledo De Kerser and a gold in the team event with Oliver Townend and Laura Collett.

Ms McEwen, who was among those who met him at the airport, described the 30-year-old as “a very kind brother” who is “always looking out for you”.

She said she had an “enormous” sense of pride in what he had achieved.

Ella McEwen and friends wearing inflatable horse costumes
Ella McEwen watched the earlier stages of her brother’s competition with friends (Ella McEwen)

“When you see him standing on the podium and when you see him with the rest of Team GB with the anthem, words can’t describe that,” she said.

She added that she thought the success would “take a while to sink in” for her brother.

But she added: “It will mean the world – especially for all his friends that didn’t know what eventing was when he was at school and then suddenly they see him at the Olympics.

“It’s what dreams are made of and makes all the hard work pay off.”

