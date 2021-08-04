Today at the Games: Katarina Johnson-Thompson heartache as Ben Maher claims gold

Katarina Johnson-Thompson’s dreams of Olympic heptathlon glory in Tokyo were cruelly destroyed on Wednesday as she pulled up in the 200 metres.

There was better news for Team GB 20 minutes later, however, as Ben Maher won individual showjumping gold at Tokyo Equestrian Park.

Sky Brown had earlier became Great Britain’s youngest Olympic medallist, the 13-year-old claiming bronze in the women’s skateboard park event at the Ariake Urban Arena.

There was also history for Hannah Mills as she became the most successful female Olympic sailor ever with gold alongside Eilidh McIntyre in the women’s 470 class.

Thirteen years old. The youngest ever person to win a summer Olympic medal for #TeamGB pic.twitter.com/yEh5T0Ov5b — Team GB (@TeamGB) August 4, 2021

Team GB added more boxing medals, Ben Whittaker forced to settle for silver after defeat to Cuba’s Arlen Lopez and Frazer Clarke adding a boxing bronze for Team GB when he lost his super-heavyweight semi-final against Uzbekistan’s Bakhodir Jalolov.

Here, the PA news agency breaks down everything you need to know about Wednesday’s action.

What’s happened?

Sky Brown nailed her last attempt in the final (Adam Davy/PA)

After falling in her first two runs of the final, Brown was successful with her last attempt, and a score of 56.47 was enough to make British history.

Gold and silver went respectively to Japanese pair Sakura Yosozumi and Kokona Hiraki who, aged 12, became the youngest Olympic medallist in 85 years.

Mills, who carried the British flag at the opening ceremony with rower Mohamed Sbihi, won silver in London and gold in Rio with Saskia Clark in the same boat.

Mills and McIntyre had dominated the regatta at Enoshima, winning two races and only twice finishing outside the top four, and they went into the medal race with a 14-point lead.

That meant they only needed to finish in the top seven to clinch gold and they were never in any danger, crossing the line comfortably in fifth.

Over at the Kokugikan Arena, the taller Whittaker attempted to establish the range with his jab but was repeatedly beaten to the punch by his slick southpaw opponent, who won the first two rounds on four of the five judges’ scorecards and did enough to see out the bout to secure gold.

Clarke, who had cuts above both eyes caused by headbutts in his disqualification win over Mourad Aliev, lost the first two rounds. A cut over his right eye grew steadily worse during the third round, leading to a stoppage as Jalolov progressed to the final.

Johnson-Thompson had a mixed bag in her first two events, winning her 100 metres hurdles heat with her second fastest time ever, clocking 13.27 seconds, but in the high jump she cleared 1.86m – 12cm off her personal best. She was then pictured having treatment ahead of the 200m and shot put on Wednesday afternoon.

Her medal hopes sadly ended in the third event as the world champion pulled up injured in the 200m before picking herself up to jog across the line.

Ben Maher claimed gold in the individual showjumping (Adam Davy/PA)

Jason Kenny and Jack Carlin both advanced to the 1/16 finals of track cycling’s men’s sprint, but Kenny was made to work for it against Azizulhasni Awang of Malaysia. The final takes place on Friday.

Katy Marchant progressed to the quarter-finals of the women’s keirin, surviving a scare after she was relegated from her first heat before winning in the repechage to go through.

Britain’s reign as Olympic women’s hockey champions ended at the semi-final stage as Holland emphatically avenged defeat in the 2016 Rio final, when Team GB goalkeeper Maddie Hinch’s heroics during a penalty shoot-out ensured gold medal glory.

Alice Dearing became Britain’s first black Olympic female swimmer, finishing 19th in the 10km marathon.

Maher eclipsed his rivals aboard the brilliant Explosion W under the floodlights to give Team GB its second successive Olympic individual showjumping champion following Nick Skelton’s success with Big Star in Rio five years ago.

Social media moment