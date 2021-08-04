Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Wednesday, August 4th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Aston Villa complete signing of forward Leon Bailey from Bayer Leverkusen

By Press Association
August 4, 2021, 9:07 am
Aston Villa have signed Leon Bailey (David Davies/PA)
Aston Villa have signed Leon Bailey (David Davies/PA)

Aston Villa have completed the signing of Jamaica forward Leon Bailey from Bayer Leverkusen for a reported fee of around £30million.

Bailey, who celebrates his 24th birthday next week, has passed his medical and agreed personal terms on a deal running to 2025.

Villa boss Dean Smith is looking forward to working with his new recruit.

“Leon is a hugely exciting young striker with great pace and creativity,” Smith told the club’s website.

“He has enjoyed a successful career at Leverkusen and we are now looking forward to watching him show his skills and talents for Aston Villa in the Premier League.”

The announcement comes amid speculation over the future of Villa captain Jack Grealish, who has been heavily linked with a move to Manchester City.

Bailey, who had reportedly caught the eye of a number of top English clubs last season, scored 39 goals in three and a half campaigns for Leverkusen in the Bundesliga, as well as featuring in the Champions League and Europa League.

And the 10-cap international is now relishing the challenge of showing what he can do in the Premier League.

“For me, it’s a great club with a big history and it’s the right step for me. I’m excited to get started,” he said on the club’s website.

“It’s always been somewhere that I’ve wanted to play. I feel like now is the right time and I’m excited about it.

“Hopefully I can do what I do best and have a great season in the Premier League.”

He continued: “I like to give assists and I like to score, that’s always been me. I like to score and be the one who gives the pass in a decisive moment and not be selfish.

“I’m not always thinking about scoring, I’m more so thinking about the team. Whichever situation we’re in, I try to adapt to it and better the team.

“I’m a flair type of person, I like to entertain the fans, do my tricks, use my speed and make life difficult for defenders.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal