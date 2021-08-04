Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Saka ‘speechless’ after Arsenal present him with wall of fans’ well-wishes

By Press Association
August 4, 2021, 1:39 pm Updated: August 4, 2021, 2:17 pm
Saka took a teddy bear home with him from the collection of fans’ gifts (Lindsey Parnaby/PA)
Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka has been left “speechless” after being presented by the club with thousands of letters of support sent to him by fans after Euro 2020.

Along with Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho, Saka was subjected to racial abuse online after missing a shoot-out penalty in the final of the competition against Italy last month.

But returning to the Gunners’ London Colney training ground this week, he was presented with a display wall covered in thousands of letters, cards and gifts sent to the club for the 19-year-old.

In footage of the moment posted to Twitter, Saka said: “I’m speechless. How do I even say thank you for all of this?

“Can I just pick it all up and take it home?”

Saka picked up a teddy bear from the collection and said he would take it to his home.

Reading a message from one well-wisher, the young midfielder laughed and said they had invited him to play football in the park and “let him win”.

Arsenal begin their Premier League campaign on Friday August 13 away at newly-promoted Brentford.

