Thursday, August 5th 2021 Show Links
Sport

More success for Team GB and divers inspire Milner – Wednesday’s sporting social

By Press Association
August 4, 2021, 6:17 pm
James Milner was inspired by Team GB’s divers (Clive Brunskill/PA)
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from August 4.

Olympics

More medals for Team GB.

The best sailing team at Tokyo 2020.

Team GB medallists were congratulated.

Alice Dearing. Trailblazer.

Helen Glover returned home.

Simone Biles was grateful.

Katarina Johnson-Thompson’s defiance impressed.

BMX Olympic champion Beth Shriever thanked her family before getting back on the grind.

Shot putter Scott Lincoln reflected on his first Olympic Games.

Football

James Milner was inspired by Team GB’s divers.

Bukayo Saka was touched.

Liam Gallagher questioned Jack Grealish’s reported price tag.

Kalvin Phillips sent a message.

Trent Alexander-Arnold was on target.

David De Gea had his hands full.

Cesc Fabregas met up with an old friend.

John Terry was on holiday.

Leeds and Southampton revealed their new away kits.

Cricket

Joe Root reached a career milestone.

KP loved the Barmy Army.

Golf

The views.

Boxing

Tyson Fury made a TV appearance.

Tennis

The All England Club recovered.

