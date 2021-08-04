Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Leicester defender Wesley Fofana suffers serious-looking injury in pre-season

By Press Association
August 4, 2021, 10:09 pm
Wesley Fofana was injured against Villareal (David Davies/PA)
Leicester have been hit with a major injury worry ahead of the new season after Wesley Fofana was taken off on a stretcher.

The French defender suffered a leg injury during the second half of the pre-season friendly against Spanish side Villarreal on Wednesday.

Fofana was the victim of a late tackle by Villarreal forward Nino and had lengthy treatment on the King Power Stadium pitch before being carried off.

The 20-year-old was a key member of Brendan Rodgers’ side in his debut campaign last season.

With the Community Shield clash against Manchester City on Saturday and the new Premier League season just 10 days away, Rodgers faces an anxious wait to discover the extent of the injury.

The Foxes won the match 3-2 with goals from Caglar Soyuncu, Harvey Barnes and Ayoze Perez.

