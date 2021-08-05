Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
On this day in 2003: Darren Gough retires from Test cricket

By Press Association
August 5, 2021, 6:03 am
Darren Gough retired from Test cricket aged just 32 (Rui Vieria/PA)
On this day in 2003, fast bowler Darren Gough announced his retirement from Test cricket.

The Yorkshireman, playing for Essex at the time, was back in the five-day side after a two-year absence with a knee injury, but called time on his career just two matches into the Test series with South Africa, after saying his body was “in bits”.

It was the end of a stellar career for the right-armer, who made his debut in 1994 against New Zealand and then dazzled on the 1994-95 Ashes tour to Australia.

Darren Gough was one of the most successful bowlers for England during the 1990s
The trip Down Under four years later perhaps brought his most memorable moment as his five for 96, including a hat-trick, helped England win the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne.

He ended with 229 wickets at an average of 28.39, putting him 12th on the list of England wicket-takers in Test cricket.

Gough continued to play limited-overs cricket for his country for a further three years, ending with 235 ODI wickets, second only to James Anderson.

He returned to Yorkshire to see out his career, retiring from all cricket in 2008 before going on to have a successful career in broadcasting.

