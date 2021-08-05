Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Tom Lowery to sit out for Crewe against Cheltenham due to contract dispute

By Press Association
August 5, 2021, 12:04 pm Updated: August 5, 2021, 3:12 pm
Crewe midfielder Tom Lowery’s contract dispute means he will not play in their season-opener (Nick Potts/PA)
Crewe midfielder Tom Lowery will miss the season opener at home to Cheltenham as his contract dispute rumbles on.

The 23-year-old has entered his final year and been offered a new deal but has yet to sign it and, as a result, has been left out of pre-season matches.

Manager Dave Artell is likely to give debuts to a number of his new signings with centre-back Tommie Hoban, forward Christopher Long and midfielder Shaun MacDonald most likely to start.

Versatile defender Callum McFadzean is set to be on the bench following his arrival from Sunderland this week.

Cheltenham boss Michael Duff has brought in two new late additions in Callum Wright and Taylor Perry.

Leicester full-back Callum Wright, a key member of last season’s title-winning side, re-joined on loan while Wolves midfielder Perry also arrived on a short-term deal and both could go straight into the squad.

Andy Williams looks set to start having scored seven times in pre-season but Duff is keen to add more goals to his side.

Goalkeeper Owen Evans is set for his first competitive appearance as a permanent Cheltenham player, having joined from Wigan this summer after a previous short loan spell at the Johnny-Rocks Stadium in 2020, but fellow new signing Elliot Bonds may have to settle for a place on the bench.

