Mickey Mellon begins second spell as Tranmere boss against Walsall

Micky Mellon begins his second spell as Tranmere manager with an opening-day Sky Bet League Two fixture against Walsall at Prenton Park.

Mellon left his role with cinch Premiership outfit Dundee United at the end of last season before rejoining Tranmere, where he guided the club to back-to-back promotions during his first stint in charge.

The Scot has bolstered a squad which reached the League Two play-offs last season, with the likes of Callum McManaman, Sam Foley, Emmanuel Dieseruvwe and Joe Maguire all pushing for their debuts.

Celtic goalkeeper Ross Doohan and Liverpool forward Paul Glatzel have joined on season-long loans and will hope to make their first competitive start against the Saddlers.

Walsall also have a new man at the helm with former Portsmouth and Bolton midfielder Matthew Taylor set for his first match as a manager.

The Saddlers have overhauled their playing staff with 12 new additions, where a number of them will make their debuts on Saturday.

Former Newport captain Joss Labadie will skipper the team this season and is expected to start, while Jack Rose and Brighton loanee Carl Rushworth will battle it out for the goalkeeper spot.

Ash Taylor is set to partner former Rovers defender Manny Monthe in the heart of the backline, with strikers Conor Wilkinson and Tyrese Shade pushing for debuts.