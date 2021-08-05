Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Thursday, August 5th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Paulo Gazzaniga set for Fulham debut in season-opener against Middlesbrough

By Press Association
August 5, 2021, 1:43 pm Updated: August 5, 2021, 2:17 pm
Former Tottenham goalkeeper Paulo Gazzaniga is set to make his Fulham debut against Middlesbrough (Nigel French/PA)
Former Tottenham goalkeeper Paulo Gazzaniga is set to make his Fulham debut against Middlesbrough (Nigel French/PA)

Fulham are set to have a mixture of old faces and new as they begin their bid to return to the Premier League for the third time in five seasons at home to Middlesbrough.

Former Watford and Everton boss Marco Silva is at the helm after replacing Scott Parker and will hope to get their Sky Bet Championship campaign off to a positive start at Craven Cottage.

Paulo Gazzaniga is set to make his debut in goal, while fellow new recruit Harry Wilson is likely to start on the bench after playing only 11 minutes of pre-season since joining the club from Liverpool.

Silva fielded a strong line-up in their final pre-season match last week, which could be an indicator to their starting XI against Boro, with Aleksandar Mitrovic, Neeskens Kebano and Anthony Knockaert all starting, while Tyrese Francois is set for his league debut.

Uche Ikpeazu and Matt Crooks are set to make their Middlesbrough debut in west London.

Striker Ikpeazu joined the club from Wycombe and midfielder Crooks left Rotherham – both for undisclosed fees – to join Neil Warnock’s side.

Sammy Ameobi has yet to feature in pre-season due to an ongoing knee injury so the former Nottingham Forest forward will have to wait until making his first appearance.

Martin Payero, who played three times for Argentina at Tokyo 2020, joined the club on Thursday and could feature in midfield. Teenage striker Josh Coburn has impressed and could push for a starting spot, while goalkeeper Joe Lumley is in line for his debut.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]