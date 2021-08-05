Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Thursday, August 5th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Alastair Cook fears Jofra Archer’s elbow issue could affect his pace

By Press Association
August 5, 2021, 1:49 pm
Jofra Archer has been ruled out of the Ashes with a stress fracture of his elbow (Alastair Grant/PA)
Jofra Archer has been ruled out of the Ashes with a stress fracture of his elbow (Alastair Grant/PA)

Former England captain Alastair Cook says Jofra Archer’s latest elbow injury is a “game-changer” for the fast bowler’s career.

The 26-year-old has suffered a fresh stress fracture to his right elbow, ruling him out of the trip Down Under as well as the Twenty20 World Cup.

Archer was seen as vital to England’s chances of winning the urn back after his searing pace caused Australia problems in the 2019 series.

Cook fears there may be a lasting effect on Archer’s pace.

Cook said on BBC Test Match Special: “Huge news and very worrying for him. We spoke all this time about England going to Australia with a battery of fast bowlers and Jofra Archer is another one joining Ollie Stone who is out.

“Tim Bresnan was never the same bowler after his elbow injury – they’re so hard to get right. He lost that yard of pace and Jofra’s point of difference is that he can bowl genuinely quick. It’s a game-changer.

“The only thing now, though, is the advances in medical research and recovery of these injuries is better now. So if there is ever a chance, they can get it right.”

The bad news keeps on coming for England, who are up against it in the first Test against India, following news that Ben Stokes is taking an extended break from the game.

Jofra Archer speaks to Matthew Wade
Jofra Archer was seen as integral to England’s chances of winning the Ashes (Mike Egerton/PA)

Former captain Michael Atherton said on Sky Sports: “Bad news for him, terrible news for England, that bad news keeps coming in waves, on the back of Ben Stokes, so you have a couple of pillars of your first choice team there when you are thinking about this series and the Ashes this winter.

“For a while Chris Silverwood has been hoping and trying to get a squad of fast bowlers together.

“The history of the game tells you that fast bowlers win Ashes series in Australia.

“England don’t win many series Down Under, generally good quality fast bowlers win Ashes series and what Silverwood was hoping was to get a group of them together, of which Archer would be the spearhead.”

Atherton accepts there could be doubts over Archer’s Test career given his injury problems.

“Possibly, we shall wait and see. Fingers crossed that is not the case,” he said.

“He has gone on record as saying he wants to play Test cricket and play all formats.

“All the top players still want to prove themselves across all formats. Let’s hope his body allows him to do that and that he is not just reduced to playing short-form cricket.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]