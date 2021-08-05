Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Sport

Tom Daley reveals Team GB cardigan after week knitting in the stands in Tokyo

By Press Association
August 5, 2021, 2:15 pm
Tom Daley has followed up his Olympic success with a knitting masterclass (madewithlovebytomdaley/Instagram)
After being pictured knitting in the stands in Tokyo across the past week, Olympic champion diver Tom Daley has revealed the fruits of his labour – a Team GB cardigan.

Complete with the Japanese for “Tokyo” on its front, the Team GB and Olympics emblems across its back, and a Union flag on its sleeve, Daley revealed his white woollen handiwork on social media on Thursday.

The 27-year-old, who won gold in the synchronised 10 metres platform last week, shared images of the patriotic apparel on TikTok and his Instagram account madewithlovebytomdaley – which is dedicated to knitting and crochet.

“When I got to Tokyo, I wanted to make something that would remind me of the Olympics to look back on in the future,” he wrote on Instagram.

“I designed a pattern for the colour work that would signify everything about these games!”

Daley added that “since (his) knitting page is gaining momentum” he would like to take the opportunity to call for donations to The Brain Tumour Charity – in memory of his father, who died in 2011.

Daley’s knitting Instagram page had around 100,000 followers at the start of the week but now boasts almost 1 million, after he caught the attention of the cameras at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre knitting his way through the diving events.

Among his other creations at the Tokyo games, Daley has also produced a knitted Union flag pouch for his gold medal – which he earned alongside 23-year-old Matty Lee.

