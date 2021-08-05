Sport Martin Payero joins Middlesbrough from Argentinian side Banfield By Press Association August 5, 2021, 2:40 pm Martin Payero signs for Middlesbrough on a three-year deal (Richard Sellers/PA) Middlesbrough have announced the signing of Martin Payero from Argentinian side Banfield on a three-year deal. The 22-year-old arrives at the Riverside Stadium after featuring for Argentina in their three group stage matches at the Tokyo Olympics and becomes Neil Warnock’s sixth signing of the summer. Boro boss Warnock told the club’s website: “Martin will be a great addition to the squad. “I think he will be an exciting signing, we’re delighted to get everything done and we’re looking forward to working with him.” Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Paulo Gazzaniga set for Fulham debut in season-opener against Middlesbrough George Saville returns to Millwall from Middlesbrough Viktor Hovland eager to learn from Martin Kaymer and Sergio Garcia in Munich Irish premier calls for ‘calm heads’ as NI emerges from ‘turbulent’ 24 hours