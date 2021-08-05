Martin Payero joins Middlesbrough from Argentinian side Banfield

Middlesbrough have announced the signing of Martin Payero from Argentinian side Banfield on a three-year deal.

The 22-year-old arrives at the Riverside Stadium after featuring for Argentina in their three group stage matches at the Tokyo Olympics and becomes Neil Warnock’s sixth signing of the summer.

Boro boss Warnock told the club’s website: “Martin will be a great addition to the squad.

“I think he will be an exciting signing, we’re delighted to get everything done and we’re looking forward to working with him.”