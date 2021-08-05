Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Sport

Chris Beech faces selection poser for Carlisle opener

By Press Association
August 5, 2021, 2:59 pm
Chris Beech has decisions to make (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Carlisle boss Chris Beech must decide how many of his summer signings will be involved against Colchester.

Strike trio Zach Clough, Manasse Mampala and Tristan Abrahams, defender Corey Whelan and goalkeeper Lukas Jensen have arrived at Brunton Park and are in contention.

Midfielder Jon Mellish will again be key for the Cumbrians after scoring 16 goals last season.

Following the departure of captain Nick Anderton, midfielder Callum Guy will skipper the side this term.

Colchester start afresh having secured their Football League status under Hayden Mullins last season.

The U’s have seen key player Kwame Poku depart this summer, with the youngster joining Peterborough following their promotion to the Sky Bet Championship.

The arrival of Sylvester Jasper on loan from Fulham has bolstered Mullins’ attack and the striker is expected to go straight into the squad.

Jasper scored eight goals in 16 appearances for the Cottagers’ Under-23 side last season and joins on loan until January.

