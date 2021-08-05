Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Blackburn struggling for centre-backs ahead of Swansea game

By Press Association
August 5, 2021, 3:00 pm
Blackburn centre-back Scott Wharton will be absent for the start of the season (Richard Sellers/PA)
Blackburn have a shortage of central defenders for the visit of Swansea.

Scott Wharton’s long-term Achilles problem is likely to keep him out until next month while Daniel Ayala’s ongoing fitness issues mean he has to be closely monitored.

Midfielder Joe Rankin-Costello had targeted the opening weekend for his return from a metatarsal injury but is probably short of fitness, Bradley Dack (ACL) and Bradley Johnson (hamstring) are out but Lewis Travis is fully recovered from a recent bout of illness.

Forward Sam Gallagher’s pre-season was disrupted by a torn calf muscle and he too looks short of preparation.

New Swansea boss Russell Martin has had less than a week to make judgements on his squad.

Midfielder Liam Walsh will be assessed after he was withdrawn in the first half of last Saturday’s 3-1 friendly defeat to Southampton.

Midfielder Matt Grimes, who missed the Saints friendly and the previous game against Forest Green, is a doubt while defender Connor Roberts remains out as he recovers from a groin problem.

Midfielder Jay Fulton is suspended after his red card in the 2-0 play-off final defeat to Brentford at Wembley in May.

