Blackburn struggling for centre-backs ahead of Swansea game

Blackburn have a shortage of central defenders for the visit of Swansea.

Scott Wharton’s long-term Achilles problem is likely to keep him out until next month while Daniel Ayala’s ongoing fitness issues mean he has to be closely monitored.

Midfielder Joe Rankin-Costello had targeted the opening weekend for his return from a metatarsal injury but is probably short of fitness, Bradley Dack (ACL) and Bradley Johnson (hamstring) are out but Lewis Travis is fully recovered from a recent bout of illness.

Forward Sam Gallagher’s pre-season was disrupted by a torn calf muscle and he too looks short of preparation.

New Swansea boss Russell Martin has had less than a week to make judgements on his squad.

Midfielder Liam Walsh will be assessed after he was withdrawn in the first half of last Saturday’s 3-1 friendly defeat to Southampton.

Midfielder Matt Grimes, who missed the Saints friendly and the previous game against Forest Green, is a doubt while defender Connor Roberts remains out as he recovers from a groin problem.

Midfielder Jay Fulton is suspended after his red card in the 2-0 play-off final defeat to Brentford at Wembley in May.