Anthony Pilkington among players in line for Fleetwood debut against Portsmouth

Anthony Pilkington is among the raft of players who could make Fleetwood debuts when Simon Grayson’s men open their Sky Bet League One campaign by hosting Portsmouth on Saturday.

Former Republic of Ireland winger Pilkington, 33, joined the Cod Army on a one-year deal last month.

Other summer arrivals at the club include former Leicester defender Darnell Johnson, and forwards Ryan Edmondson and Callum Morton, who are on loan from Leeds and West Brom respectively.

Fleetwood finished 15th in the table last season after Grayson replaced Joey Barton in January.

Striker George Hirst could make his competitive bow for Portsmouth.

The 22-year-old joined on loan from Leicester earlier this week and subsequently played 45 minutes as a Pompey XI beat Bournemouth’s Under-21s in a friendly.

Clark Robertson, Connor Ogilvie, Shaun Williams, Ryan Tunnicliffe, Gassan Ahadme and Gavin Bazunu are some of Hirst’s fellow new faces in Danny Cowley’s squad, while former Portsmouth loanee Kieron Freeman has rejoined the club on a permanent deal.

Jayden Reid, who arrived last month after leaving Birmingham, is sidelined by a cruciate ligament injury.