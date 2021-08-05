Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
St Mirren boss Jim Goodwin believes Hearts will be a ‘force to be reckoned with’

By Press Association
August 5, 2021, 3:10 pm
Jim Goodwin is glad to see Hearts back in the top flight (Andrew Milligan/PA)
St Mirren boss Jim Goodwin believes Hearts will be a “force to be reckoned with” on their return to the cinch Premiership.

The Gorgie club were controversially demoted from the top flight on a points-per-game basis in 2020 when the season was curtailed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Robbie Neilson’s side convincingly won the Championship last season and in their first game back in the Premiership last week they scored a last-gasp winner to beat Celtic 2-1 at Tynecastle.

Ahead of the Buddies’ first home league game of the season against the Edinburgh outfit, Goodwin insisted he “wasn’t surprised in the slightest” at Hearts’ victory over the Hoops and noted the quality and experience within the Jambos squad.

“I am absolutely delighted that Hearts are back in the league,” said the former Saints skipper, who will have a fully-fit squad for Saturday following a 2-2 draw at Dundee on the opening day last weekend.

“There is no doubt that they are a well-run club.

“Everyone knows the circumstances which surrounded their relegation a couple of seasons ago.

“It wasn’t ideal for anybody, I don’t think it sat well with anybody in the game, unfortunately it was a difficult decision that had to be made at the time.

“But I am pleased that Robbie was able to get the job done last season.

“They won the league comfortably which I don’t think was a great surprise to anybody when you saw the strength in depth they had available and they are definitely going to be a force to be reckoned with this season. There is no doubt in my mind.

“You go right through their team and they have some great experience, Craig Gordon is still one of the best goalkeepers in the country.

“Big (John) Souttar, if they can keep him fit, he looked back to his best the other night, Liam Boyce through the middle of the pitch, (Gary) Mackay-Steven playing at the top level, Andy Halliday there in the middle of the park.

“So they are undoubtedly a Premiership club and deserve to be back in the big league and we are pleased to have them back there but would certainly like to upset a few of them at the weekend.”

