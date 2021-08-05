Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Thursday, August 5th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Free season tickets up for grabs for Motherwell fans

By Press Association
August 5, 2021, 3:38 pm
Motherwell fans have helped out their fellow supporters (Jeff Holmes/PA)
Motherwell fans have helped out their fellow supporters (Jeff Holmes/PA)

Motherwell have invited supporters to apply for free season tickets after fans donated more than £60,000 to help unemployed and low-income people in Lanarkshire.

The club will match the donations, which came when season ticket holders refused to claim refunds for missing out on attending matches last term.

With Fir Park season tickets for a parent and child available from £350, hundreds of low-income families are set to benefit from the initiative.

A club statement read: “We want to give something back to those in our area who want to get to the football, and help them share in the community spirit and friendship that being part of our club brings.

“To do that, we are giving free season tickets to unemployed and low-income people in our area.

“We want everyone to feel able to be part of our club, and remove the financial barrier to entry where possible.

“Our fans have raised over £60,000 towards our Well In initiative to help us give out tickets. As a club, we’ve matched that amount to get as many tickets into people’s hands.

“After you apply, we’ll get back to you shortly with details on your ticket. We can’t wait to welcome you to Fir Park.”

An application form is available on the club’s website.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal