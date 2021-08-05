Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Thursday, August 5th 2021
Sport

Defender Michael Ihiekwe recovers from injury as Rotherham face Plymouth

By Press Association
August 5, 2021, 3:39 pm
Michael Ihiekwe has overcome a quad injury to be fit for Rotherham (Martin Rickett/PA)
Michael Ihiekwe has overcome a quad injury to be fit for Rotherham (Martin Rickett/PA)

Rotherham have received good injury news for their curtain-raiser against Plymouth.

Goalkeeper Viktor Johansson (groin), defender Michael Ihiekwe (quad) and left-back Joe Mattock (Achilles) have all been passed fit after injuries in pre-season.

That means only Curtis Tilt (hamstring) and Angus MacDonald (unspecified) miss out.

New signings Shane Ferguson, Oliver Rathbone, Rarmani Edmonds-Green and Hakeem Odoffin are all in contention for debuts.

Plymouth will be without defender James Bolton for the trip.

The summer signing picked up an ankle injury shortly after his move from Portsmouth and looks set to be out until October.

George Cooper will travel with the squad to South Yorkshire as he makes a comeback following knee surgery in January.

New signings James Wilson, Dan Scarr, Macaulay Gillesphey and Brendan Galloway are all hoping for Argyle debuts.

