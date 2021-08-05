Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Thursday, August 5th 2021 Show Links
Sport

No worries for QPR boss Mark Warburton ahead of Millwall game

By Press Association
August 5, 2021, 4:33 pm
Mark Warburton signed a new contract at QPR on Thursday (John Walton/PA)
Mark Warburton signed a new contract at QPR on Thursday (John Walton/PA)

Mark Warburton has no injury concerns ahead of QPR’s Sky Bet Championship opener at home to Millwall on Saturday.

The R’s boss signed a new contract on Thursday and will hope to see his team celebrate his fresh terms with victory at the weekend.

Defender Todd Kane is unavailable after he was hit with a lengthy ban by the Football Association in May for admitting to using abusive and/or insulting language towards Brentford winger Sergi Canos in a game back in February.

Kane has six matches of his suspension still to serve, but has not been given a squad number by QPR and has played for the Under-23s in pre-season with the ex-Chelsea full-back likely to seal his departure in the coming weeks.

Millwall also have a largely fully-fit squad with Mason Bennett the only notable absentee.

Attacker Bennett sustained an ankle injury at the weekend against Ipswich, which will rule him out until after the first international break of the campaign in September.

Boss Gary Rowett also needs to check on the fitness of defender Jake Cooper, who has a knock but the centre-back is expected to be in contention.

Only six points separated the clubs last season with the R’s finishing in ninth place, two positions ahead of Millwall, while Warburton’s side also claimed four points from the two league encounters between the teams.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal