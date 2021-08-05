Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Ryan Inniss could feature in Charlton’s clash with Sheffield Wednesday

By Press Association
August 5, 2021, 5:01 pm
Charlton will be hoping Ryan Inniss is fit to be involved against Sheffield Wednesday (Steven Paston/PA)
Charlton boss Nigel Adkins must decide whether Ryan Inniss is fit enough to be involved in this weekend’s clash with relegated Sheffield Wednesday.

The defender has had a truncated pre-season but played 65 minutes of last weekend’s friendly defeat to Fulham and, having come through unscathed, could be in contention for a starting spot.

However, fellow defender Ben Purrington is sidelined after suffering a hamstring injury in the friendly against Reading, with Chris Gunter, Adam Matthews and youngster Jacob Roddy options to start at left-back.

Craig MacGillivray and Sean Clare are among Charlton’s summer signings who will be hoping to make their debuts for the club.

Wednesday bolstered their ranks with the double signing of Lee Gregory and Marvin Johnson on Thursday ahead of their trip to the capital.

Striker Gregory was brought in on a permanent deal from Stoke while winger Johnson joined Darren Moore’s side on a free transfer after leaving Middlesbrough.

Both players will hope to be involved at The Valley, where another new boy Theo Corbeanu will also be looking to make his Owls bow.

The 19-year-old Canada international has joined the club on a season-long loan from Wolves, for whom he made his Premier League debut at Tottenham last season.

