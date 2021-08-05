Ryan Inniss could feature in Charlton’s clash with Sheffield Wednesday

Charlton boss Nigel Adkins must decide whether Ryan Inniss is fit enough to be involved in this weekend’s clash with relegated Sheffield Wednesday.

The defender has had a truncated pre-season but played 65 minutes of last weekend’s friendly defeat to Fulham and, having come through unscathed, could be in contention for a starting spot.

However, fellow defender Ben Purrington is sidelined after suffering a hamstring injury in the friendly against Reading, with Chris Gunter, Adam Matthews and youngster Jacob Roddy options to start at left-back.

Craig MacGillivray and Sean Clare are among Charlton’s summer signings who will be hoping to make their debuts for the club.

Wednesday bolstered their ranks with the double signing of Lee Gregory and Marvin Johnson on Thursday ahead of their trip to the capital.

Striker Gregory was brought in on a permanent deal from Stoke while winger Johnson joined Darren Moore’s side on a free transfer after leaving Middlesbrough.

Both players will hope to be involved at The Valley, where another new boy Theo Corbeanu will also be looking to make his Owls bow.

The 19-year-old Canada international has joined the club on a season-long loan from Wolves, for whom he made his Premier League debut at Tottenham last season.